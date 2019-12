Police were called to the scene around 11:11 p.m. on Friday by the Ecclestone family's private security team reporting a break-in . According to the report, authorities believe that the thieves broke into the home through the garden heading straight for safes hidden in Ecclestone's bedroom . "Police were called by security within the building to three males who had been present inside the property and a fast-paced investigation is underway to locate the suspects and missing items," said Detective Sergeant Matthew Pountney from the Central West Command Unit.