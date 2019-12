On Monday, the Department of Justice's internal watchdog released a new report detailing the origins of the FBI’s decision to investigate President Donald Trump’s dealings with Russia . Over the course of a lengthy investigation, the inspector general and his team logged more than 170 interviews with over 100 witnesses — one of whom was Christopher Steele, the former British spy who famously compiled a dossier that accused Trump of, among other things, urinating on Russian prostitutes. (The fear was that Russian intelligence had obtained footage of the incident, known as the “pee tape,” that could be later used to blackmail Trump ...remember? I’m so tired).