We’re inspired to act with a new sense of integrity starting on Monday, as lucky Jupiter enters disciplined Capricorn. This is a beautiful time to buckle down on your responsibilities and take stock of resources. This transit encourages us to exercise our best judgment in all situations. The planet of expansion and knowledge inhabits Capricorn until December 2020, helping us to adjust our habits. Our thoughts quicken on Tuesday as messenger Mercury sextiles transformative Pluto. This is a brilliant transit for convincing others to support your goals, research difficult topics, or get beyond surface-level conversations. Turn off your streaming services and feed your mind as these planets complement each other. We’re feeling particularly flirty and forward on Tuesday thanks to charming Venus’s sextile with fiery Mars. We’re able to trust our instincts more easily and find more confidence to help us reach our romantic and creative goals. Take a small risk as these planets support each other. Exercise patience and tackle feelings of vulnerability on Wednesday as the Moon waxes into her first quarter in sensitive Pisces. It can be difficult to trust life’s timing, but learn to have faith in yourself during this transit.
Get R29 Horoscopes direct to your calendar, every week with two simple steps!
2. Make sure you're notified about new horoscopes by switching on event alerts! Apple/iOS: Switch on 'Events' notifications under 'Alerts' in 'Preferences'. Google: 'Add Notification' under 'Event Notifications' in R29 Horoscopes calendar settings. Is there a webcal/iCal feed I can use to subscribe directly? Yes! Here
I subscribed to the calendar on my iPhone but it isn’t showing up on my computer or tablet. How do I fix that? You will need to add an iCloud Calendar subscription. Use the webcal link mentioned above.
Can I subscribe if I use Outlook? Yes. Using the webcal link above, you can add the calendar to Outlook.com or an Outlook desktop client.