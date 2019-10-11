Sophie Turner has become the latest celebrity to speak out against Instagram influencers selling "detox tea."
In an Instagram story, Turner pretended to be an influencer and said, "Hey, guys, just kind of going for my influencer look today. Today I just wanted to promote this new powdered stuff that you put in your tea, and basically it makes you sh*t your brains out and is totally, really, really bad for me to be promoting to young women and young people everywhere. But I don't really give a f*ck, because I'm getting paid money. Influencer life!"
SOPHIE TURNER HAS NO MERCY ON ANYONE. 100% BITCH™ pic.twitter.com/86v2IJ76BI— spooky chiara (@lovelysophiet) October 8, 2019
“Detox teas” like those sold by Instagram influencers often contain laxative ingredients. None of these products are regulated, and nutritionists warn that they can be harmful. Trish Lieberman, MS, RD, LDN, Director of Nutrition at The Renfrew Centre of Philadelphia, previously told Refinery29 that our organs naturally clean out toxins, so detox products aren’t necessary — and in fact, they may cause low blood sugar, malnutrition, fatigue, dehydration, irritability, a slowed metabolism, and can trigger disordered eating.
Turner's video is similar to one Jameela Jamil made last year. In the video, Jamil talks about how great the tea is while being unable to hold in farts. After a fade-out showing Jamil running to the bathroom, the scene opens again showing her on the toilet, where she announces she's been for three days. "I'm still feeling amazing and super skinny," she says. "Discount code's in my bio."
Hopefully, these ads are on their way out. In September, Instagram announced new restrictions on ads that “make a miraculous claim about certain diet or weight loss products, and [are] linked to a commercial offer such as a discount code.”
“Instagram were supportive and helpful when I brought them my protests and petitions, they listened, they cared, they moved so efficiently, and communicated with us throughout the process,” Jamil said at the time. “As someone who struggled with an eating disorder for most of my youth, I’ve personally known and suffered the perils of the devious side of the diet/detox industry.”
