The Fresh Autumn Haircut Taking Over The Streets Of Paris

It might have something to do with the rain, but the street style seen outside of Paris Fashion Week's biggest shows has been surprisingly laid back. It makes sense, considering that at this point in September, the fashion pack has jetted between four different international cities to get a first look at the spring/summer 2020 trends.
The street style highlights have included scrunchies in NYC and snakeskin in London thus far, but Paris is giving us the best gift: A breakout haircut trend with the effortless je ne sais quoi we all expect.
While the French-girl bob will always be a classic, the fall 2019 haircut sweeping the streets is more grown-out — a true lob — with a little flair at the ends á la Parisian It Girl Jeanne Damas. Scroll through our slideshow to get as close to the Champs-Élysées as possible without a passport.