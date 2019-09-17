I Tried The New iPhones — & Here’s What I Think

But now for the real stars of this party. The iPhone 11 comes with two rear cameras — wide and ultra-wide, the latter of which captures four times more field of view than was previously possible. Toggling between the lenses made me audibly gasp a few times — especially when peripheral objects I didn't even think the camera could perceive on the outskirts of the frame appeared in full form on the display when I used the ultra-wide lens. These lenses, of course, can be utilised in photo to great effect, but where they especially shine is in video (4K video up to 60 fps, to be exact). Technically, it's the highest quality video ever made possible by a smartphone, which makes sense — it's really freaking high quality when you see it up close. You can also switch between lenses while in video, or switch into video while taking a photo (a feature called QuickTake mode). The whole camera interface is a lot more seamless now. What the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max have that the iPhone 11 doesn't, though, is a third rear camera with a telephoto lens that can capture 40 percent more light and really takes Portrait mode up a notch with more powerful zoom capability. (And speaking of Portrait mode, all three models support pet portrait photography, which, until this point on iPhone, was not a thing!)