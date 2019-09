Read This Before You Donate Your Vaginal Fluid To Science

Is it possible to say the word bacterial vaginosis without lowering your voice? Maybe, but it’s definitely rare. Most times the topic is brought up in conversation at dinner with friends, voices will hush, no matter how loud the restaurant. It’s certainly nothing to be ashamed of, but it’s not the most pleasant topic — despite the fact it’s the most common vaginal infection among women 15 to 44, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. If you’ve had it, you know that it’s sometimes itchy, unpleasant, and it can be hard to get rid of. It happens when there’s an imbalance of bacteria in your vagina , and can also increase your risk for catching sexually transmitted infections and other diseases . But luckily, doctors are working on a fancy new fix.