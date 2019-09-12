Zendaya is continuing her domination of, well, everything. Fresh off her turn in the critically acclaimed HBO series Euphoria, she’s putting her fashion designer hat back on. Earlier this year, she debuted her first collection with Tommy Hilfiger at Paris Fashion Week. Now, the duo is back with their second collaborative effort, and the clothes just keep getting better and better.
At New York Fashion Week, Zendaya and the legendary American designer revealed their second collection at the Tommy Hilfiger Autumn 2019 show, which took place at the Apollo Theater in Harlem. This time around, the collection takes its inspiration from some of the marquee performers who have performed on the famed Apollo stage.
Bold overcoats were cinched with thick belts and topped off with ultra-glam headwear. Zendaya also played with pattern mixing — incorporating a diverse set of prints like polka dots, python, and plaid. True to the superstar’s personal style, the collection featured a plethora of perfectly tailored power suits.
“Zendaya’s desire to bring TommyNow to Harlem felt like an amazing next step in expressing her vision for the future,” Hilfiger previously said. “Her statement-making point of view in everything she does is what makes her such an inspiring collaborator — it is an honour to continue to provide her with a platform in the fashion industry to share this.”
The NYFW show was also a mini Euphoria reunion of sorts. Barbie Ferreira, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, and Nika King were all spotted in the front row showing their support for their co-star and friend. “The gals at Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya,” Barbie wrote on Instagram.
