Anticipation for new music from Camila Cabello is heating up, and fans may be wondering what they can expect.
Cabello recently revealed a teaser video after sharing a series of cryptic burnt orange photos on Instagram. The video, entitled “What Do I Know About Love?,” features the singer waxing poetic on the subject. Inevitably, fans are wondering if that means her new album will include songs about rumoured boyfriend Shawn Mendes.
Some fans on Instagram took the occasion to reference the famous Am I A Joke To You meme regarding Cabello’s words in the video contrasting with her recent steamy action with Mendes.
“Camila: What do I know about love? Shawn: Am I a joke to you?” wrote one fan.
Other fans immediately assumed it was a dedication to Mendes, and her recent drop of the L-word to him on Instagram.
“Camila: Shawn this ones for you,” said another fan.
Still others, speculated that maybe all isn’t well in lover’s paradise based on the uncertainty in Cabello’s words.
“Shawmila died?” commented one person.
Meanwhile, over on Twitter, some fans saw that social media for Mendes was linked in the description of the YouTube video, but those links have since been deleted. Did someone just copy and paste the metadata from their “Señorita” video and do an oops? Or...was this a low-key confirmation that love is all about Mendes?
Rumors about Cabello and Mendes have been swirling since as early as 2014, when Cabello would often send flirty messages to Mendes on Twitter and Instagram. Things seemed to be truly on, however, after Cabello split with ex-boyfriend Matthew Hussey, and was seen kissing Mendes in various bodies of water in Florida. As of now, neither Cabello nor Mendes have confirmed whether or not their relationship is official.
There’s currently no set release date for a new album, but since Cabello is slated to perform on Saturday Night Live on 12th October, perhaps fans can expect a love themed album to come this fall.
