There will always be carefully placed sources who assure the public that Ivanka, and Trump's other family members, privately push back on his worst rhetoric. And maybe they do. But at the end of the day, these hints of defiance are not enough when you consider the tremendous pain his words have caused multiple communities. Ivanka paints herself as a champion of families, while saying nothing about the horrific conditions migrant women and children live in at the U.S.-Mexico border. This suggests that her talk of empowerment only extends to the point at which it stops serving her and her personal brand . Speaking up on behalf of women who made history when they were elected to Congress? That doesn't benefit her. And so, she says nothing.