Ariana Grande Got A Total Style Makeover For Her First Vogue Cover

Ariana Grande has officially caught Anna Wintour's eye. The "God Is A Woman" singer is on the cover of Vogue for the first time ever. On the cover, Grande traded her signature ponytail for a huge summer hat and poses with her dog, Toulouse. Inside the issue, the 26-year-old opens up about her personal style, which is polarising to say the least.
“She’s like an R-rated version of a Disney character, super-vivid,” her close friend and frequent collaborator Pharrell Williams tells Vogue. “But she’s full of self-awareness. That meta-cognition is part of her personality.” Indeed Grande knows that the Internet has thoughts about her usual outfit combo of lampshade dresses and over-the-knee-boots, but she says she doesn't care because it works.
She likens it to dressing in character. "I like having my funny character that I play,” she says, “that feels like this exaggerated version of myself. It protects me. But also I love disrupting it for the sake of my fans and making clear that I’m a person—because that’s something I enjoy fighting for. I can’t help disrupt it." She describes herself as "incredibly impulsive and passionate and emotional and just reckless."
What's more, she says, is that her style has taken on a life of its own. "The music is very personal and very real, but yes, if you can be me for Halloween, if drag queens can dress up as me, then I’m a character," she tells Vogue. "Go to your local drag bar, and you’ll see it. That’s, like, the best thing that’s ever happened to me. It’s better than winning a Grammy.”
Coincidently, when Grande won a Grammy in February, she wore a custom Zac Posen gown, having staged a mini photoshoot in the dress for her 144 million-plus followers on Instagram, showing off her diamond choker and hitting all the angles. Her dog plopped himself on her gown then, too.
