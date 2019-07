Kim Kardashian Tries "Frosted Brown" Hair For Summer — & It Looks So Good

This colour transformation comes just over a month after Kardashian cut her hair into a bob — also known as the official haircut of summer 2019. However, since the mom of four really likes to play with wigs and extensions , there's no telling if the length — or the colour, for that matter — will last. Either way, we dig the new look. So much so, we already texted our colourists to request frosted brown for our pre-vacation refresh.