Kim Kardashian Tries "Frosted Brown" Hair For Summer — & It Looks So Good

Kim Kardashian will try any hair colour once. Last August, she went neon green in Miami (the colour was meant to match her Lamborghini, of course). A few months prior, she was a candy-painted pink, and just before that, she went platinum blonde.
More often than not, these drastic hair changes are thanks to an expertly laid wig, but it seems like her most recent transformation could be legit — and it's likely to have everyone asking for a cool shade of "frosted brown" this summer.
Chris Appleton, Kardashian's longtime hairstylist and colourist, revealed the new hair colour on Instagram earlier this week. In the post, Kardashian rocks a shoulder-grazing lob that's noticeably — albeit minimally — lighter than her usual jet-black colour. "Who’s in to [sic] this light frosted brown for summer on @kimkardashian?" Appleton asked in the caption. The new look was an immediate hit with sister Kylie Jenner and Kardashian's makeup artist makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, with both showing their approval in the comments section.
So, what is "frosted brown" hair? From what we can tell, it's a subtle highlight that makes hair look as if it's been lightened naturally by the sun, if only a little. The biggest difference is in the undertones. Although Kardashian's black colour is normally cool, the frosting gives her hair a slight ash-brown tint.
This colour transformation comes just over a month after Kardashian cut her hair into a bob — also known as the official haircut of summer 2019. However, since the mom of four really likes to play with wigs and extensions, there's no telling if the length — or the colour, for that matter — will last. Either way, we dig the new look. So much so, we already texted our colourists to request frosted brown for our pre-vacation refresh.
