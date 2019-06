Hands up if you feel like the shrugging girl emoji.

Tempting as it is to switch off and disengage, though, it’s more important than ever that we don’t. There is always something you can do because, even though it doesn’t always feel like it, you do have the power to influence the future. Think about the rise of movements like Black Lives Matter and Extinction Rebellion or the recent successes of campaign groups like Generation Rent and ask yourself which causes you want to champion. And if it’s not possible to take time out to physically protest, remember that you can do something as simple as email your MP. For all the bad press politicians get, it’s their job to listen to the people they represent and make sure they take it on board when they’re voting in the House of Commons. Even when things feel bleak, it's good to remember that as citizens we have more power than we realise. Let's use it.