No One Had A Better BET Awards Show Than Rihanna

Rihanna, likely recovering from a gnarly hangover thanks to Seth Meyers, got her second wind at the BET Awards on Sunday night. The singer took a break from her makeup and luxury fashion line to present Mary J. Blige with the lifetime achievement honour at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. But in true Rihanna style, it that was just one of many stand-out moments she found herself part of during the broadcast.
"Mary J. Blige, you have set the bar for relatable, timeless, classic music. You opened multiple doors for female artists in this industry," Rihanna said in her speech ahead of the award. "On behalf of all the women who came after you like myself, thank you for being you so we can be comfortable being ourselves." You can watch the full speech here.
And, in case you weren't convinced just how much she means it, she also uploaded some videos of her singing along to Blige's hit "Be Without You."
rihanna is literally all of us singing @maryjblige 😂 #BETAwards2019— UPROXX (@UPROXX) June 24, 2019
(via ig/badgalriri) pic.twitter.com/4giOjvA4l5
Mary J. Blige wasn't the only woman Rihanna fangirled over. When artist Lizzo took the stage, Rihanna responded with appropriate enthusiasm, clapping along and planting the seed for my burning need for a collaboration between the two singers.
Rihanna watching Lizzo is a MOOD #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/p9YQhUmxIG— Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) June 24, 2019
Speaking of possible collaborations, Rihanna also took pictures with "Old Town Road" singer Lil Nas X.
#BETAwards Rihanna with Lil Nas X pic.twitter.com/Rt7jrSoKkP— Rihanna Looks (@RiRiLooks) June 24, 2019
I mean, if he has Billy Ray Cyrus, of all people, featured on a track, and pals around on stage with Cardi B, then a Rihanna appearance is long overdue.
Of course, Rihanna stealing the show at the BET Awards without actually performing has got fans riled up all over again about exactly when we'll be getting a new album. The singer did confirm at the end of 2018 via Instagram comment that we'd be getting more music this year, but as for right now, we're flipping our "Days Since New Music From Rihanna" calendar to yet another page.
