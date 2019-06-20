Russell James Shoots Kendall Jenner For L’Officiel USA — & Defends Her Status As A “Supermodel”

That's a jarring response. The number one reason that Kendall is a supermodel is because of the amount of dedication and absolute commitment that she put into it. If someone thinks it's about being discovered in a kitchen, honestly, you can have the kitchen conversation, but it’s been years and years of hard work that came after. It’s true that she comes from a family that has done great in business but that shouldn’t preclude someone from following their own dreams. The only reason Kendall has become a supermodel is because she worked her ass off. She really did. There is an untold story there about how damn hard that girl works. I know she can’t say it because she’d get chopped off at the knees for saying it but I can certainly say it. I wish all of my kids had that much work ethic and that much commitment. She was absolutely focused.