"We learned how important it could be to bring the community onto the unit. There are people in families, in one’s extended network, who want to be part of the patient's care, and that's healing itself. We also learned how important it was that people weren’t just discharged — that they went home to an environment that was going to be as supportive as possible. It wasn’t just in the hospital that patients need to be taken care of. We learned a lot about compassion. There was the power of touch, but we also learned the power of laughter. People wanted to laugh, they wanted to be able to express themselves in the whole broad range of human feeling up to their death.