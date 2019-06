Tory Leadership Candidates Calling Themselves "Feminist" Is Meaningless

On the right of the Conservative party, it is likely that the leadership race could come down to a choice between Boris Johnson, Dominic Raab or Michael Gove (who, you may remember, joked about Harvey Weinstein at the height of the #MeToo movement ), all of whom have refused to rule out a no deal Brexit . When considering the threat that these men hold over women’s rights in the UK, then, we need to go far beyond mocking the idiocy of Raab’s most recent statements (or even his claim that "from the cradle to the grave, men are getting a raw deal" ). Just last week, he confirmed that he believes there are "double standards" when it comes to equality, and defended previous comments that white, male, middle-class MPs are the victims of "racism and classism."