I'm An Alabama State Senator & Here's How I'm Fighting Against The Abortion Ban

We are in the fight of our lives. It will take everything we’ve got to stand together, push back, and protect our rights. We need your voice. No matter your background, ethnicity, marital status, gender identity, or experience, your voice deserves to be heard. That’s why I’m asking you to consider stepping up — beyond volunteering or donating, you can decide to run for office and represent your community. As women, we tend to talk ourselves out of running for a House or Senate seat. But it is legislators on the state level who are the first line of defence against these awful bills. If we want to create a world where policies benefit our communities instead of restricting them, we need our state and local government to more accurately reflect our communities.