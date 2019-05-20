Ahead Of The Game Of Thrones Finale, Maisie Williams Shows Off Brand New Blonde Hair

Waiting to see if Arya Stark wins the Game of Thrones — or Melisandre's prophecy that she'll kill Dany? While you were getting your hors d'oeuvres ready and picking out the perfect bottle of wine for the finale, Maisie Williams, who plays Arya, was showing off a brand new blonde look on Instagram.Williams took to the 'gram on Sunday, and while most of the cast were sharing throwback photos and thanking the fans for eight years of support, Williams shared a shot of herself, as a blonde. She captioned it with a simple black heart emoji.
Williams showed off a pink-hair look back in November and a lilac hair look at the season 8 premiere. The blonde she's sporting now is likely the base colour she got under those and she's sticking with it — at least, for now. This is yet another change from the orange and black hair Williams wore to a party just five days ago.
Of her pink hair, Williams said "it feels so good" and that she had "battled my whole adolescence with trying to put a stamp on my appearance, but also be a blank canvas as an actor."
Blonde is always a statement — and we can't wait to see what shade of stamp Williams puts on her look next.
