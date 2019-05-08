Google Just Dropped Its Most Inexpensive Pixel Yet — & It's Really Good

My friends have made fun of me on many occasions for Shazam-ing music at bars — but I can't help it, I like to know what I'm listening to! Now Playing is a really cool new feature on the Pixel 3a that doesn't require opening up an app to identify music. Once enabled, the Pixel will detect the song and artist of any ambient music playing near your phone and display it right on your home screen (a feature that came quite in handy for me the other day when I wanted to identify what Billie Eilish song I was hearing). You can then open and play the song via the music service of your choice — but with purchase of a Pixel 3a, Google is giving users three months of YouTube Music Premium for free.