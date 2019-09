Google Just Dropped Its Most Inexpensive Pixel Yet — & It's Really Good

The 3a's main difference from the Pixel 3 is that it's made of polycarbonate instead of aluminium, which is why it costs nearly half the price of its predecessor. This also means it can't charge wirelessly. (So no more Pixel Stand, which allows for such delights as the Sunrise Alarm that mimics the sun and helps you wake up more naturally.) It's also not waterproof, though it is splash- and dust-resistant. And as far as the camera, the 3a and 3a XL don't have dual front-facing cameras, so you can't take the wide selfie that you can with a Pixel 3. (But you basically can do everything else.) Ahead, here's how the Pixel 3a stacks up.