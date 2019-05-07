Exclusive: Winnie Harlow Says Her Met Gala Look Was Inspired By Caribbean Carnival Costumes

The first Monday in May kickstarts a four-month-long exhibit put on by the Costume Institute at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art. Our favourite celebrities toast to the exhibit each year at the the Met Gala, dubbed "the Oscars for the fashion set." This year's theme, based on Susan Sontag's 1964 essay, "Camp: Notes On Fashion", is all about "the love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration." So naturally, we're expecting attendees to go completely over the top with their red carpet looks.
One person who went over the top with her look was Victoria's Secret model Winnie Harlow. This year, Harlow wore Tommy Hilfiger and worked with stylist Anna Trevelyan to bring her vision to life. “She was the very first person I worked with in the fashion industry along with Nick Knight and her energy, kindness and vision is always great.” she tells Refinery29 exclusively. “I wanted to have more fun with my look this year, and the theme practically required that, so the direction I gave was all about making my look as sexy and theatrical as I could without losing any poise and glamour.”
As for the theme, Harlow says camp is about theatricality, drama, eccentricity, and unapologetic glamour. “Less is never more when it comes to creating a camp look. But it’s also about the importance of self-expression and creating a really inclusive atmosphere where all walks of life can be themselves, something I hope the Gala will embrace this year.”
Click ahead to see how she brought her Met Gala look to life.