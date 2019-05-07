Exclusive: Winnie Harlow Says Her Met Gala Look Was Inspired By Caribbean Carnival Costumes

One person who went over the top with her look was Victoria's Secret model Winnie Harlow. This year, Harlow wore Tommy Hilfiger and worked with stylist Anna Trevelyan to bring her vision to life. “She was the very first person I worked with in the fashion industry along with Nick Knight and her energy, kindness and vision is always great.” she tells Refinery29 exclusively. “I wanted to have more fun with my look this year, and the theme practically required that, so the direction I gave was all about making my look as sexy and theatrical as I could without losing any poise and glamour.”