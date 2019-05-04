This Netflix Update Could Make Your Binge-Watch Even Better

This week, Netflix has rolled out an update designed to make its original series and licensed content "sound even better" on TV devices.
The streaming service announced in a media release that it has introduced a new feature called "high-quality audio" which aims to bring studio-quality sound to subscribers' homes.
Netflix said that it decided to work on improving its sound quality in late-2017 after the creators of Stranger Things, the Duffer brothers, noticed that a car chase scene in the first episode didn't "sound as crisp [on TV] as it did on the mixing stage".
So, after around 18 months of in-depth tech work, Netflix said in an announcement on Wednesday: "Today we’re excited to announce a new feature, high-quality audio, which takes our sound quality to another level.
Advertisement
"We gave it this straightforward name because it fits: high-quality audio delivers audio that sounds closer to what creators hear in the studio, so every little detail is captured for a richer, more intense experience."
Netflix also said it has made the new audio "adaptive" so it can react to the speed of your internet connection to deliver the best possible sound however fast or slow your WiFi is working. Basically, it's good news if you're trying to watch Beyoncé's Homecoming while your flatmate is streaming or downloading in another room.
Though you'll only benefit from the sound update if you watch Netflix on a TV, you don't need a top-of-the-range set to enjoy it – the streaming service says high-quality audio will work on "all TV devices that support 5.1 or Dolby Atmos", which is just about every modern TV set.
So, now you're fully up-to-speed with the latest Netflix update, it's time for the all-important question: which of the nine new treats that Netflix is premiering this weekend do you want to watch first?
Advertisement