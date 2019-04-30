A Conversation With The Director Who Saw The Magic Of AOC Before The Media Did

"I think we’re going to continue to see people stepping up to run. And I hope we’re going to continue to see people getting involved in the process at all levels. No matter what you think, no matter what types of policies you favour, it’s worth participating in the political process. What I really hope the film will do is show people — who maybe feel a little cynical or maybe don’t feel represented by their elected officials — that there’s a place for their voice. We can only have change when people get involved, even if it’s as simple as voting. And if you are called to it, running is something [you can do] and you can change your community even if you don’t win the election. As Alexandria says in the film, 'For one of us to make it through, 100 of us have to try.' If we want our government to be more representative of our people, we all need to be part of the process."