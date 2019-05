Halima Aden Is The First To Model A Burkini In Sports Illustrated

Back in 2017, as Aden began to embark on her modelling career, she told Refinery29 how important it was for her to be the change she wished to see in the industry. “It's important for me to show young women in my community and around the world that you don't have to change yourself or your beliefs to be successful in any avenue,” she shared at the time . “Stay true to who you are and I think you will find that the key players in any industry and those who are out to do big things will have you back and support you every step of the way. Knowing that I have impacted and set an example for young women is what keeps me going.”