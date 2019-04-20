Katy Perry Is Almost Unrecognisable After Her Latest Hair Transformation

We’ve gotten used to Katy Perry’s pixie cut — she has been rocking it since 2017, after all — but the singer is giving us whiplash with a new, longer ‘do.
Perry shared a photo to Instagram Friday rocking a new, long blonde bob with some sexy beach waves. Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who is responsible for the new look, stands behind her in the photo, his hands still in the masterpiece. Refinery29 reached out to Appleton's rep for comment, but they did not respond at press time.
Since Perry’s pixie cut was alive and well just last weekend at Coachella, it’s safe to assume the hair is courtesy of a wig or hair extensions. Appleton is the global artistic director for Glam Seamless Hair Extensions, so that could be where the extra inches are coming from.
In the time since Perry first cut her hair, she has revealed several longer and playful looks to occasionally spice things up. Earlier this week she wore hot pink tresses styled in glamorous waves for American Idol, which she is a celebrity judge on. A few days before that, she rocked an angular platinum blonde cut that Appleton said he gave a “rock-’n’-roll finish” to.
This latest look, however, appears to be for her new music. Tagged along with Appleton in the post is Daddy Yankee, whose remix to the hit "Con Calma" debuted on Friday, just like her haircut. Does this mean a music video is in the works?
While she’s clearly not opposed to switching it up with colour and extensions, Perry’s natural hair has remained in its cropped blonde cut since its inception, and given the emotional reason why she cut it in the first place, we imagine it is here to stay. At the time of the cut, she revealed that is was less of a style choice and more about being her authentic self.
"I'm really strong as Katy Perry and then sometimes I'm not as strong as Katheryn Hudson," she said, using her real name. "People like talk about my hair, right? They don't like it or they wish that it was longer. I so badly want to be Katheryn Hudson that I don't even want to look like Katy Perry anymore sometimes."
Whether she’s giving us Katy or Katheryn, we’re here for all the looks. Keep ‘em coming!
