Action planet Mars travels through Gemini this week, increasing our ability to communicate our intentions. Work on your follow-through with the help of Sunday’s waxing moon in Taurus until Monday at 9.28am BST. Structuring your thoughts before you express them will be helpful on Sunday when chatty Mercury sextiles strict Saturn. Use the combination of this energy to get your ideas onto paper before presenting them to your intended audience. The moon waxes in Gemini on Monday evening at 10.15pm BST until Wednesday at 6.26pm BST, enhancing our connections with friends, coworkers and loved ones.
Lighten up your outlook on Wednesday when charming Venus conjuncts intuitive Neptune. It’s a romantic day for you to explore the possibility with your partner. If you’re single and seeing someone new, it may be difficult to get serious. Make time to count your lucky stars on Wednesday when Jupiter goes retrograde in Sagittarius. The planet of hope will be moving in reverse, but his path will help you to give thanks for the opportunities that have come before you in the past. Work on actualising those gifts to help you grow when Jupiter moves direct on 11th August. Watch out for rigid behaviour on Wednesday when the sun squares stern Saturn. It might feel like you can’t move forward, so take a moment to pause. The planet of rules and regulations is at odds with our collective need for action. Be patient — we’ve got plenty of Aries season left to fuel our fires.
The moon waxes in sensitive Cancer on Thursday morning at 4.31am BST through to Saturday morning at 12.32am BST. She goes void-of-course until 8.50am BST on Saturday morning. We’ll collectively seek the spotlight this weekend as the moon waxes in Leo for the rest of the day. Enjoy the company of your friends and loved ones as you entertain each other.
2. Make sure you're notified about new horoscopes by switching on event alerts! Apple/iOS: Switch on 'Events' notifications under 'Alerts' in 'Preferences'. Google: 'Add Notification' under 'Event Notifications' in R29 Horoscopes calendar settings. Is there a webcal/iCal feed I can use to subscribe directly? Yes! Here
I subscribed to the calendar on my iPhone but it isn’t showing up on my computer or tablet. How do I fix that? You will need to add an iCloud Calendar subscription. Use the webcal link mentioned above.
Can I subscribe if I use Outlook? Yes. Using the webcal link above, you can add the calendar to Outlook.com or an Outlook desktop client.