Lighten up your outlook on Wednesday when charming Venus conjuncts intuitive Neptune. It’s a romantic day for you to explore the possibility with your partner. If you’re single and seeing someone new, it may be difficult to get serious. Make time to count your lucky stars on Wednesday when Jupiter goes retrograde in Sagittarius. The planet of hope will be moving in reverse, but his path will help you to give thanks for the opportunities that have come before you in the past. Work on actualising those gifts to help you grow when Jupiter moves direct on 11th August. Watch out for rigid behaviour on Wednesday when the sun squares stern Saturn. It might feel like you can’t move forward, so take a moment to pause. The planet of rules and regulations is at odds with our collective need for action. Be patient — we’ve got plenty of Aries season left to fuel our fires.