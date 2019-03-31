Beyoncé Reinvented The White Suit For Her NAACP Awards Look

On Saturday night Queen Bey took home the NAACP Image Award for Entertainer of the Year and graced the stage wearing the iconic women’s suffragette colour we have seen a lot ( especially since Trump was elected president in 2016). But, you know, with a very Queen Bey twist.
Instead of the typical trousers and suit jacket combo, Bey donned a uniquely tailored, Balmain Spring 2019 couture suit gown with lots of thigh showing. She completed the look with a large white hat and drop earrings by Lorraine Schwartz.
As always, Bey’s suit gown – and the expertly composed Instagram photos of it – left us shook. Even Jay-Z was completely mesmerised. During his acceptance speech for the NAACP's President's Award, the rapper shouted out his wife and her incredible fashion sense.
“I’d like to dedicate this award to the beautiful woman in my life. Just because of the white suit,” the rapper said, while the camera panned to Beyoncé, beaming and laughing.
She was on theme — Viola Davis presented the singer with the award also wearing a white suit.
First the women of Congress and now Beyoncé? Pantone, you might want to rethink 2019’s Colour of the Year.
