Ivanka Trump's Lawyer Tried To Change Michael Cohen's 2017 Testimony

Last year, Cohen pleaded guilty to eight federal crimes that ranged from campaign finance violations to tax evasion. He later pleaded guilty to having lied to Congress in the past. When he appeared before lawmakers again last month, he said President Trump had lied and encouraged him to do the same. "He lied about it because he never expected to win the election. He also lied about it because he stood to make hundreds of millions of dollars on the Moscow real estate project," he told lawmakers. "And so I lied about it, too, because Mr. Trump had made clear to me, through his personal statements to me that we both knew were false and through his lies to the country, that he wanted me to lie."