Elizabeth Warren Is A Policy Heavyweight. The Media Is More Interested In Rockstars.

According to RealClearPolitics , Warren is so far polling at about 7% and there’s still a long way until the primary kicks off for real, with the Iowa caucuses in February 2020. It’s clear, however, that her policy plans are already setting the agenda for the Democratic primary. "Issue proposals can reflect on character and leadership," Lake said. "She's doing a powerful job of communicating what she is fighting for. Lots of candidates have policy positions; not too many of them have a comprehensive economic message. That's what we need, and that's what she is doing." If history is any indication, Warren's primary rivals will have two roads: Either "match" her issue proposals with their own plans or simply jump on board. The third option, and the most unlikely, would be for them to try to convince Democratic voters that Warren’s ideas are too progressive at the risk of alienating an electorate that’s becoming more left-leaning each day.