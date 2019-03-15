What Ivanka & Her Dad Have In Common: Stealing Other People's Ideas
Ivanka pays lip service to helping women, but many of her policies fall short. That's because, like her dad, she's just a spokesperson for a smorgasbord of Republican agendas.
Last week's Senate Finance hearing led by Senator Cassidy marked an important step in charting a path forward for a national Paid Family Leave plan. Looking forward to continuing bipartisan discussions on this critical issue and finding the right solution to support + invest in our working families. #PFL
Access to affordable, high-quality child care is essential for modern working families. In addition to doubling the Child Tax Credit and the Child Care and Development Block Grants, POTUS’s Budget ⬇️ ... Made history as the only POTUS to include a national Paid Family Leave proposal in the budget ... Increased CCDBG funding level to $5.276 billion ... Proposed a NEW $1 billion in grants to increase the supply of child care in underserved communities and to support providers that operate during nontraditional work hours or that cater to parents who are enrolled in school ... (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)