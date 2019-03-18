New Music To Know This Week: Cierra Ramirez Takes Liquid Courage, Jennah Bell Has A Warning & More

Ever since my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can't stop trying to match people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book called Record Collecting for Girls and started interviewing musicians. The Music Concierge is a column where I share music I'm listening to that you might enjoy, with a little context. Get everything I've recommended this year on Spotify, follow me on Twitter or Facebook, and leave a comment below telling me what you're listening to this week.
Cierra Ramirez "Liquid Courage"
Good Trouble star Cierra Ramirez dropped a new bilingual track this week and y'all it's damn good. There are some Selena Gomez and J.Lo vibes, but most importantly, it has a message we can get behind: this relationship needs to be better. If it takes some liquid courage to ask for what you need, use it carefully but don't ever hold back on asking for what you want.
Gavin Turek "Elevator"
This delightful track scratches a particular itch that spring in New York creates. The track exists in the same space Solange's A Seat At the Table visually, but sonically it's less sparse. It's the perfect soundtrack for a fresh start.
Jennah Bell "Can't Be Too Careful"
Obsessed! When Jennah Bell pairs her rough voice with that smooth, slick guitar, she creates a new type of classic that we can't get enough of. She sings about the kind of naked insecurity we all feel, but she does it in her own earthy, and real, style. She's like a rocked out Carole King with a serious injection of grit.
girl in red "i need to be alone."
Regular readers of this column already know I'm a sucker for Scandinavian indie pop, and this week brings us a gem from girl in red, from Norway. "I need to be alone / Or I'm gonna lose my shit" feel like the theme song to my life. The handclaps and chorus of "uh oh-oh ohs" show that the influence of Peter Bjorn and John is alive and well across the north. And the world is better for it.
IV JAY "With You"
Brace yourself for what you're about to hear. Despite the depth and self-possession in her voice, IV Jay is only 17-years-old. There's a strong modern-day Whitney Houston energy happening here, give or take a register. I love hearing songs from new, strong women and IV Jay is staking out her space as one of the baddest. Looking forward to hearing more from her this year.
