Lori Loughlin & Felicity Huffman Hit With $500B Lawsuit For Varsity Blues Scam

As part of a class-action lawsuit, Toy alleges that the defendants cheated her son, Joshua, out of a hard-earned place in “some of the colleges” implicated in the scandal. In her court filing, Toy states that although Joshua had a 4.2 GPA, he was not accepted into these elite universities for “some undisclosed reason.” She writes that she feels that her son “was denied access to a college not because he failed to work and study hard enough, but because wealthy individuals felt it was okay to lie, cheat, steal, and bribe their way into a good college.”