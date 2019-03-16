One of the most headline-worthy claims to emerge reportedly comes from senior child protection officer Jim Gamble, who hints that McCann could still be alive and found with the help of improved technology. "There’s huge hope to be had with the advances in technology. Year on year DNA is getting better. Year on year other techniques, including facial recognition, are getting better," he says. "And as we use that technology to revisit and review that which we captured in the past, there’s every likelihood that something we already know will slip into position."