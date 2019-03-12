No wonder Ivanka Trump recently "joked" that being President Donald Trump's daughter is "the hardest job in the world." According to Kushner Inc., a book by HuffPo editor-at-large Vicky Ward set to be released on 19th March, the president allegedly wanted Ivanka and Jared Kushner to resign because they were giving him bad press. Which is confusing, because he's pretty capable of giving himself bad press.
"Get rid of my kids; get them back to New York," Trump told his former White House chief of staff John Kelly in 2017, according to a copy of the book obtained by the New York Times on Tuesday.
Trump apparently complained that Ivanka and Jared "didn’t know how to play the game," which goes against the widely perpetuated idea, at least at the beginning of his presidency, that his daughter and son-in-law act as moderating forces on the president.
"I wrote Kushner Inc. in part to pierce the narrative that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have been moderating influences on the president," Ward tweeted on Monday. "They are far from stabilizing forces. They are, in fact, his chief enablers. I show that in example after example in my book."
She continued, "There is a reason why anti-nepotism laws exist. Not only are Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump inexperienced and unqualified to hold such power within the White House, but they are, as John Kelly says, 'difficult to fire.' That invincibility is dangerous."
In the book, Ivanka defends her father's comments that "there is blame on both sides" for the deadly violence in Charlottesville, VA, in August 2017. "My dad’s not a racist; he didn’t mean any of it. That’s not what he said," she reportedly said.
Unsurprisingly, a spokesperson for Ivanka called Kushner Inc. "a book of fiction."
"The 220 people I interviewed for the book might beg to disagree," Ward fired back on Twitter.
