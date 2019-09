This 16-year-old from Ohio is out of the gate swinging with a bleak, blunt song that extols the heartbreak you feel when you're young; it's all-consuming and dark as fuck. But, at the same time, she has no problem pointing out the flaws in whoever left her. It hurts. It's about time for a new generation of women's rage to come out in music, it's been too long since women were publicly angry on the radio in the '90s . It's time for the world to have to look at our anger and examine how their actions weigh on us as a result. KIITA may be the harbinger of a musical movement like that — she's already playing with conventions around behavior for young, attractive women and it's pretty badass.