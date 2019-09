How Puerto Rico Became The Latest Battleground For Abortion Rights

The most recent version of the bill, which pro-choice advocates have denounced was amended without input from constituents, tones down the restrictions on patients. Instead, PS950 focuses on requiring providers to offer informed consent in writing, be inspected annually by the Puerto Rico Health Department, and posting signs informing patients they can’t be coerced into either having an abortion or continuing their pregnancies. The legislation adds that providers who fail to comply with their regulations would face fines of up to $10,000 (£7,500), and, in a move that has raised eyebrows, those funds would be allocated for health education campaigns focusing on alternatives such as adoption. Sen. Venegas Brown told local outlet Primera Hora that she was satisfied with the changes, calling PS950 a “beautiful piece of legislation.” She didn’t respond to questions about the imposition of parental consent on women under the age of 21 in the bill prior to Thursday's amendment, just answering that her legislation is focused on underaged pregnant people. When Primera Hora pointed out that the age of consent on the island is 16, or that women 18 and older can drink and vote, Venegas Brown sidestepped the question. (Her office didn’t respond to Refinery29’s multiple requests for comment.)