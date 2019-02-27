In Franca: Chaos & Creation, The Fashion Industry Remembers A Legend

But it's longtime friend and colleague Anna Wintour, whose daughter Bee Shaffer married Sozzani's son Francesco last year, who shared the most touching message. "Franca, as far as I could tell, was a one-woman show. She trusted her artists implicitly," she wrote. "Trust, and be yourself. That was the enduring lesson Franca taught me, and it is her courage I most remember to this day. In fact, she is vivid in my memory, alive in my mind and my heart: clever, stylish, beautiful, never self-pitying, full of irreverence and wit and life." Sozzani and Wintour were hired to lead their respective magazines in the same week.