The Most Shocking Details About The Jussie Smollett Case

Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson appeared on Good Morning America to elaborate on the press conference he gave last week in regards to the Jussie Smollett case. On Thursday morning, Johnson confirmed that the police now believe Smollett staged the alleged hate crime that occurred in January, which involved two men shouting homophobic and racist comments before attacking Smollett with a rope and a chemical. Smollett, who was arrested Thursday morning, maintains his innocence, but Johnson says there's more to the case than meets the eye.