In New Orleans, the Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story star tied the knot with longtime love Mia Swier. Swier rocked a sleeveless white corset-tulle combo gown with a comfy pair of white boots, while Criss turned heads in an all-white tux, according to E! News. Guests at the nuptials included Criss’ former Glee co-stars Lea Michele, John Stamos, Chord Overstreet, and Harry Shum Jr, People reports.
The couple first announced their engagement on social media back in January 2018, after nearly eight years of dating.
"Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together. And I'm happy to announce that we're kicking those adventures up a notch. We're going for it," Criss wrote at the time. "To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage."
According to IMDb, Swier is a Los Angeles-based writer and producer at Fox Networks. She has directed numerous short films and music videos for stars such as Keke Palmer, and has a degree from New York University’s Steinhardt School for Media Studies and Television Production. She’s also a rock-’n’-roll bassist and vocalist.
Criss isn’t big on talking about his personal life, though he did give Swier a shoutout during his Emmys acceptance speech. After winning the award for lead actor in a limited series or movie Criss said, "You roll the windows down and pump the music up in my life.”
