R. Kelly Could Face Investigation For Alleged New Tape With Underage Girl

After years — decades, really — of reports and suspicions, prosectors are finally closing in on musician R. Kelly. Jim DeRogatis, writing in the New Yorker , reports that the singer will be indicted following the discovery of video evidence. He may soon be indicted in Illinois, according to law enforcement officials who spoke with DeRogatis. The video apparently features graphic and disturbing images of the singer with an underaged woman. Kelly's attorney Steve Greenberg told CNN that Kelly was "unaware" of such a tape.