Rapper 21 Savage Released From Immigration Detainment On Bond

The 26-year-old Savage, whose real name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested by ICE officials on February 3. His lawyers confirmed in a statement to Rolling Stone that he was born in the United Kingdom, and his family is of Dominica descent, a country that was granted its independence from the U.K. in 1978. He entered the United States legally at seven years old, and his H-4 visa (for spouses and children of H-1 through H-3 holders, a visa class given to immigrants seeking temporary work in specialty occupations) expired in 2006. His lawyers insist that he lost his legal status as a child through no fault of his own. He is not allowed to be released on bond, despite assurances from his lawyers that he is not a flight risk due to his fame and the presence of most family members in the U.S. Savage is now at risk of deportation, despite having resided in Atlanta for most of his life.