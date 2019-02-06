Rihanna Just Dropped Fenty's First Valentine's Day Product

Sorry teddy bears, chocolates, flowers, and significant others — you can go home now. Fenty Beauty just revealed its Valentine's Day launch and it's all we want to be showered in come February 14th. The brand just announced a new Stunna Lip Paint shade, Unlocked, dropping on February 12th.
The latest addition to the liquid lipstick family is a "vivid pink" that — of course — is made to pop on all skin tones. If you haven't already jumped on the Stunna bandwagon, we highly suggest you start with this colour. The formula is super pigmented, won't dry out your lips, and will last through all your V-Day plans (whether you're dressed up in Savage lingerie, or going out for drinks with your girls).
Rihanna already uploaded a photo of herself wearing it — posing next to a Barbie-pink Lamborghini, of course — and fans are rightfully flipping out. But now we have questions: Will there be more Fenty Beauty swag coming in time for Valentine’s Day? Is Rihanna wearing other new launches in this campaign pic? Where can we get those candy-pink leather pants? We'll have to keep our eyes peeled for more, but if there’s one thing we know about Fenty, it’s that there’s always room for a surprise — so get your boo's wallet ready.
