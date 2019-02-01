Your February Horoscope, Revealed

The month begins on a tense note with a Mars-Pluto square. Everyone should watch what they say and how they react to each other on 1st February. But have no fear, relief is on the way. Communicative Mercury will sextile fiery Mars on 7th Feb, helping everyone to talk about their needs and intentions. The sun and Jupiter will also sextile on this day, bringing an energy of positivity and open-mindedness. Change-making Uranus will conjoin with ambitious Mars from 11th to 14th Feb. How will you tap into your creativity and make your dreams a reality? Dreamy Neptune conjuncts charming Venus on 17th February, putting us in the mood to treat ourselves. If you go shopping, make sure that you don't go overboard — avoid creating clutter for yourself. In fact, try to get rid of one thing that you don't need, and replace it with one that will suit your needs best! Virgo's full moon on the 19th will help us to get organised. We enter Pisces season on the 20th, helping us to tap into our introspective sides. Mars will sextile with the sun on the 27th, creating a positive, energetic vibration.
