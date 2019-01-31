Go Vegan & You Could Win Beyoncé Tickets For Life

Giving up bacon, cheese, fried eggs, and ice cream is something many of us have vowed never to do. It would just be too damn hard. And yet, if there's one person who could convince us to change our minds and suffer through the initial pain of cutting out dairy and meat, it is, of course, Beyoncé. Duh. Though Queen Bey has been touting the vegan lifestyle for a while now, last night, she went further than any celeb ever has to convince her fans that they too should consider the change. She's offering free tickets to her and Jay-Z's shows for life.
Yesterday, Beyoncé shared two images in a scrollable Instagram post. One reads, "My Greenprint is plant-based for breakfast," and the other says, "My Greenprint is meatless Monday." At first glance, the post seems like any other "I'm trying out Veganism and you should too" post, but the images' caption makes it infinitely more effective. Accompanying the "My Greenprint Is" images, Beyoncé wrote, "What is your Greenprint? Click the link in my bio for a chance to win tickets to any JAY and/or my shows for life. #greenprintproject"
The link in the singer's profile is to the official website of the Greenprint Project, a movement created around the recently-released plant-based diet book by 22 Day Nutrition CEO Marco Borges, for which Beyoncé and Jay-Z wrote the introduction. The Greenprint Project is challenging people to commit to eating plant-based meals as a way to have a positive impact on the world. On the website, you can explore the different ways plant-based diet can help the environment and commit to a number of different ways to improve your Greenprint. Though going completely vegan is one of the options, visitors to the site can also choose more manageable changes like Beyoncé with options like "plant-based breakfast," "planted-based at work," "2 plant-based meals a day," meatless Mondays," and "plant-based on weekdays."
Though the point of the project is to raise awareness of the positive impact vegan diets can have on the planet and encourage people to commit to trying it out, you don't actually have to make a diet change or even pretend you're making a change by selecting an option to finish your own personal "My Greenprint Is..." commitment in order to enter to win free concert tickets. This irresistible sweepstake seems to simply be a way to bring fans to the site in hope that they'll spend some time learning about the cause, which is pretty smart considering the Beyhive is massive enough to make a significant impact.
To enter, fans can click the bars in the right-hand corner of the Greenprint Project's website, and enter their name and email address. According to the sweepstake's rules, one grand-prize winner will be chosen after the entry period ends on April 22, 2019. That winner will be given access to a pair of tickets for themselves and one guest to one official scheduled tour concert in the US during each official scheduled tour by Beyoncé and/or Jay-Z. While the prospect of getting free tickets to see Beyoncé perform during every single one of her tours for the next several decades is incredibly exciting, the chances of winning are sadly pretty slim since entries are limited to one per person. Still, at least we don't actually have completely give up cheese in order to be eligible.
