Go Vegan & You Could Win Beyoncé Tickets For Life

To enter, fans can click the bars in the right-hand corner of the Greenprint Project's website, and enter their name and email address. According to the sweepstake's rules, one grand-prize winner will be chosen after the entry period ends on April 22, 2019. That winner will be given access to a pair of tickets for themselves and one guest to one official scheduled tour concert in the US during each official scheduled tour by Beyoncé and/or Jay-Z. While the prospect of getting free tickets to see Beyoncé perform during every single one of her tours for the next several decades is incredibly exciting, the chances of winning are sadly pretty slim since entries are limited to one per person. Still, at least we don't actually have completely give up cheese in order to be eligible.