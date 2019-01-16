Rihanna Is Reportedly Suing Her Father

Rihanna is suing her father for exploiting the name Fenty for unsanctioned business opportunities, according to documents obtained by People.
Per the report, Rihanna (whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, hence the name of her celebrated makeup line Fenty Beauty) alleges in a lawsuit that her father Ronald Fenty used a company named Fenty Entertainment to solicit business.
According to the documents, Rihanna alleges that Fenty and another man named Moses Perkins used the name Fenty Entertainment — an alleged talent management company — to pose as Rihanna's managers and to bring in new talent. Per the documents, Rihanna claims that "[Ronald Fenty] does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna’s behalf." Refinery29 has reached out to Rihanna for comment.
According to The Blast, the suit also states that Fenty and Perkins claim they booked Rihanna on a tour of Latin America, as well as two arena concerts — opportunities in which the lawsuit alleges neither party was involved.
In addition, the documents state that Rihanna's father attempted to trademark the name Fenty to open a line of hotels. Rihanna previously trademarked the name, making it unavailable.
Rihanna is reportedly seeking an injunction as well as unspecified damages.
Though Rihanna shared a photo with her father on Instagram in August of 2018, she has publicly discussed the challenging relationship she had with him growing up.
She told Oprah Winfrey in a 2012 interview that her father battled drug addiction and was allegedly abusive to her mother.
"He was one of the best fathers," Rihanna told Winfrey of Fenty. "As awful as he was to my mom at times, it didn’t compare to how great he was as a father."
