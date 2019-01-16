Rihanna Is Reportedly Suing Her Father

According to the documents, Rihanna alleges that Fenty and another man named Moses Perkins used the name Fenty Entertainment — an alleged talent management company — to pose as Rihanna's managers and to bring in new talent. Per the documents, Rihanna claims that "[Ronald Fenty] does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna’s behalf." Refinery29 has reached out to Rihanna for comment.