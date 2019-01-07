ASOS Sold Out Of This Trend In 2018 – & It Isn't Going Anywhere

There is one thing Kanye West was right about: no one is wearing large sunglasses anymore. At the top of 2018, West sent his wife and muse Kim Kardashian an email stipulating such, as she related on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “[Kanye] sent me a whole email like, ‘You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It’s all about tiny little glasses,’” Kim tells Kourtney and BFF Jonathan Cheban, referring to those fashion-meets-sci-fi, Matrix-style sunglasses. “He sent me like, millions of ’90s photos with tiny little glasses,” added.
And it appears the Kardashian-Jenners aren't the only one who can't stop wearing them. According to ASOS' 2018 retail report, that particular style of glasses was so popular, the retailer sold 10,000 pairs in the month of January alone. Based on the product's selling power, ASOS is predicting this trend will be here well into the new year. Do yourself a favour: click ahead to shop similar styles (and maybe avoid a nagging email from whoever it is that acts as the personal stylist in your life).