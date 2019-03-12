We know what most young women in the UK think about Brexit – and it's not positive. The 2016 EU referendum divided the population sharply along age lines, and the schism hasn't healed. Around 75% of 18 to 24-year-olds who voted backed Remain, according to major polls conducted after the vote, compared to just 40% of over-65s, and research suggests the age groups may be even more polarised now. The movement for a second vote is spearheaded largely by young people, with groups like Women For A People's Vote campaigning to ensure Brexit doesn't leave women worse off.
"Women in the UK will be deeply affected by [a] bad Brexit deal," the group argues (which is worth bearing in mind ahead of the Commons vote on Theresa May's revised Brexit deal tonight). "The NHS, personal finance, rights and protections in the workplace, and opportunities for future generations of women are under threat from Brexit." Indeed, a report by the Young Women's Trust in 2017 found that Brexit is "a major cause of anxiety for young people" in the UK. When asked what makes them anxious, the most commonly cited reason was leaving the EU (42%) – more so than worries about being able to buy a home in the future (41%) and their current financial position (37%).
As well as being the butt of every joke (Brexit has been turned into an SNL sketch) and mind-boggling to many (including Chrissy Teigen who tweeted that she just "cannot grasp" what's going on), Brexit has attracted the attention of the world, even if it's for all the wrong reasons. But what do young women globally make of Brexit, and how might it impact their lives?
Refinery29 asked young women from around the world – spanning Europe, North America, Africa, Asia and Australasia – to share their opinions. Brace yourself...