More than 100,000 people are expected to gather in central London tomorrow for what's being described as the "biggest, loudest and most important" anti-Brexit march since the referendum. The rally, organised by campaign group The People's Vote, is calling for a referendum on the final deal. "Brexit negotiations are taking us towards a future that nobody voted for," says the umbrella group, which is make up of several grassroots campaigns. "We have just weeks to make our voices heard and have a say on what Britain’s future looks like."
The action kicks off at 12pm on Saturday 20th October on Park Lane and will see demonstrators make their way to Westminster, where impassioned speeches will be made in Parliament Square. Politicians from across the political spectrum have appealed for people to join the march, including London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and several celebrities have also shown support for the campaign (Sir Patrick Stewart, Steve Coogan and Delia Smith, to name a few).
It would be an understatement to say Brexit plans are going badly. With fewer than 200 days to go until "Brexit day" on 29th March (after which we'll have officially left the EU), negotiations have reached an impasse over the crucial Irish border question, and there are myriad other issues around trade and travel. Then there's the huge intergenerational schism that's developed, with young people blaming older Leave voters for ruining their futures.
Ahead, three young women explain why they're marching for a second referendum.