Chrissy Teigen Asked Twitter To Explain British Politics & No One Can Help

If you're struggling to get your head around Brexit and what today's vote of no confidence in Theresa May means, you're in good company. On Wednesday morning, after it emerged that the prime minister could be about to be kicked out of her job, Chrissy Teigen shared how confused she was by the whole situation.
The model, author and Twitter user extraordinaire admitted she doesn't understand UK politics however much she reads, and that one of her New Year's resolutions is to get her head around it. "One of my goals for 2019 is to understand UK politics. I read and read and try and learn but my brain cannot grasp it," Teigen tweeted.
okay one of my goals for 2019 is to understand UK politics. I read and read and try and learn but my brain cannot grasp it— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 12, 2018
Teigen clearly tapped into the national mood, with British people saying they were equally baffled. Celebrities, journalists (including political reporters) and members of the public tweeted her in agreement.
in an incredible feat of timebending, your 2019 reaction to it already exists in gif form pic.twitter.com/D7XNVxf1aU— Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) December 12, 2018
I'm doing a PhD on it and this is how I feel 90% of the time. https://t.co/2c6eLCapwC— Liz Ablett (@LizAblett) December 12, 2018
Chrissy T speaking for the whole of the UK there. https://t.co/coNmnlUNzu— Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) December 12, 2018
Things got even more complicated for Teigen when writer Lexi Rose alerted her to a now infamous incident on Monday, when Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle grabbed the parliamentary mace in protest at Brexit. (Without the mace, which represents the queen's authority in parliament, parliament can't meet or pass laws. In short, it's not meant to be manhandled.)
"Have a read about how you can grab the mace (a big gold stick) mid-debate and really upset everyone by doing so. It’s so British, it hurts," Rose tweeted. Teigen was impressed by the size of the mace but had a few more questions, and her followers did their best to get her up to speed.
oh wow you weren’t lying it really is quite big https://t.co/jGpdXMfVi3— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 12, 2018
oh my NOW WHAT HAPPENS!? https://t.co/kD5b3xNXmM— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 12, 2018
what’s the point of being able to take the giant gold thing if the lady with the sword can just stop you and make you put it back? https://t.co/iRTj4BlLjy— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 12, 2018
It's an incredibly frowned upon act. Nothing happens, it's just tradition. If you ever go to the Tower of London, we've got a whole bunch of these maces which sit in parliament when it's in session.— Gemma Cooper (@x_GemGem) December 12, 2018
Teigen said the whole situation was "harder to understand" than Super Smash Bros on Nintendo, which she'd been playing earlier in the night.
this is harder to understand than super smash bros!!! LOL LOL THATS CALLED A CALLBACK IN SHOWBIZ GUYS lol lol lol— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 12, 2018
Teigen seemed satisfied to read writer Sara Gibbs' recent tweet explaining, sarcastically, that: "In England and Wales, we vote by going to the nearest woods, finding the tallest oak tree and burying our ballots in holes beneath them. One year later, we send a ballot pig to collect them and he is rewarded with truffles and hay for each vote he retrieves."
this is all very good to know https://t.co/K5OBOxcF1J— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 12, 2018
Some directed her to other educational resources she could check out, including "British Politics For Dummies", but one tweeter pointed out that, in all likelihood, it would be outdated by this evening, when the results of the no confidence vote are due to be announced. We doubt Teigen is any the wiser about what's going on – and neither are we.
Unless that book was written at 9 am this morning I’m afraid it’s out of date.— Robert Schopen (@Schopen) December 12, 2018
And it’ll be out of date again by 9 pm tonight....
