Chrissy Teigen Asked Twitter To Explain British Politics & No One Can Help

Natalie Gil
If you're struggling to get your head around Brexit and what today's vote of no confidence in Theresa May means, you're in good company. On Wednesday morning, after it emerged that the prime minister could be about to be kicked out of her job, Chrissy Teigen shared how confused she was by the whole situation.
The model, author and Twitter user extraordinaire admitted she doesn't understand UK politics however much she reads, and that one of her New Year's resolutions is to get her head around it. "One of my goals for 2019 is to understand UK politics. I read and read and try and learn but my brain cannot grasp it," Teigen tweeted.
Teigen clearly tapped into the national mood, with British people saying they were equally baffled. Celebrities, journalists (including political reporters) and members of the public tweeted her in agreement.
Things got even more complicated for Teigen when writer Lexi Rose alerted her to a now infamous incident on Monday, when Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle grabbed the parliamentary mace in protest at Brexit. (Without the mace, which represents the queen's authority in parliament, parliament can't meet or pass laws. In short, it's not meant to be manhandled.)
"Have a read about how you can grab the mace (a big gold stick) mid-debate and really upset everyone by doing so. It’s so British, it hurts," Rose tweeted. Teigen was impressed by the size of the mace but had a few more questions, and her followers did their best to get her up to speed.
Teigen said the whole situation was "harder to understand" than Super Smash Bros on Nintendo, which she'd been playing earlier in the night.
Teigen seemed satisfied to read writer Sara Gibbs' recent tweet explaining, sarcastically, that: "In England and Wales, we vote by going to the nearest woods, finding the tallest oak tree and burying our ballots in holes beneath them. One year later, we send a ballot pig to collect them and he is rewarded with truffles and hay for each vote he retrieves."
Some directed her to other educational resources she could check out, including "British Politics For Dummies", but one tweeter pointed out that, in all likelihood, it would be outdated by this evening, when the results of the no confidence vote are due to be announced. We doubt Teigen is any the wiser about what's going on – and neither are we.
