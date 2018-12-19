View this post on Instagram

@ClaireRothstein magazine founder here ?? just sharing this image from my account which I think encapsulates @girls.girls.girls.magazine and what we stand for...? "A million reasons why I wanted to post this picture. Obviously #rachelmcadams looks incredible and was quite literally the dream to work with but also this shoot was about 6 months post her giving birth to her son, so between shots she was expressing/pumping as still breastfeeding. We had a mutual appreciation disagreement about who's idea it was to take this picture but I'm still sure it was hers which makes me love her even more. Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world, like breathing and I can't for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of. I don't even think it needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person's perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that's great. Besides she's wearing Versace and @bulgariofficial diamonds and is just fucking major. Big shout out to all the girls ?? #rachelmcadams for @girls.girls.girls.magazine cover shoot ? @clairerothstein #pleaseshare Side note: I did not look anywhere near as fabulous as this when feeding/pumping. And that's ok too" Stylist: @alicialombardini ?